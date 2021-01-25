UNIVERSITY PARK (AP) — Izaiah Brockington scored 21 points including a pair of late free throws to help Penn State hold off Northwestern for an 81-78 victory on Saturday night.
Penn State (5-6, 2-5 Big Ten) has won consecutive games since ending a five-game losing streak. Northwestern (6-8, 3-7) has lost seven straight, six against ranked teams.
Penn State’s Seth Lundy made a 3-pointer to spark a 10-0 run for a 79-73 lead with 1:10 remaining. Pete Nance hit a 3 and Miller Kopp made a pair of free throws with 12 seconds left to pull the Wildcats to 79-78. Brockington added two free throws with seven seconds to play before Chase Audige missed a potential tying 3 at the buzzer.
Lundy finished with 16 points for the Nittany Lions. Myreon Jones added 15 points and Sam Sessoms had 12. Lundy and Jones combined for five of the Nittany Lions’ nine 3-pointers. Jones surpassed 100 career made 3s (101).
Kopp scored 19 points to lead Northwestern. Boo Buie added 18 points, Nance had 17 and Ryan Young 10.
Northwestern has lost three straight at the Bryce Jordan Center. Its last win at Penn State was a 87-77 victory on Dec. 27, 2016. The Wildcats upset the 20th-ranked Nittany Lions in their last matchup, 80-69 last season.
Northwestern hosts Rutgers on Jan. 31. Penn State hosts seventh-ranked Michigan on Wednesday, a game that is now in question.
With COVID-19 variant positives, Michigan pauses athletics
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The entire University of Michigan athletic department is pausing after several positive tests for the new COVID-19 variant that transmits at a higher rate.
The state Department of Health and Human Services said Sunday it issued recommendations for the school, although not an order. The school said Saturday night its move followed the positive COVID-19 tests for several individuals linked to the athletic department. The entire department could be in quarantine for two weeks.
The 11th-ranked women’s basketball team was supposed to play at home against Purdue on Sunday. That was one of four athletic events the school had scheduled. The men’s tennis team was hosting a tournament while women’s tennis was in Atlanta. The men’s gymnastics event at Nebraska was also postponed.
The seventh-ranked men’s basketball team wasn’t supposed to play until Wednesday at Penn State.
“Canceling competitions is never something we want to do, but with so many unknowns about this variant of COVID-19, we must do everything we can to minimize the spread among student-athletes, coaches, staff, and to the student-athletes at other schools,” athletic director Warde Manuel said.
Michigan said it has worked diligently within state and Big Ten guidelines, but the state’s HHS department was calling for a more aggressive strategy for the new variant.
“Given continued transmission of the variant within UM athletic programs, MDHHS is recommending a very aggressive strategy that exceeds current program efforts,” Dr. Joneigh Khaldun of MDHHS said in a memo to university officials Saturday.
“The core of this strategy places ALL UM varsity athletic programs in quarantine until further notice and up to 14 days from today’s date,” the memo added.
Michigan’s men’s basketball team leads the Big Ten and had four games scheduled in the next two weeks, including a big rivalry game against Michigan State on Feb. 6.
The women’s team currently has its highest AP ranking ever. Ohio State handed the Wolverines their first loss of the season Thursday despite 50 points by Michigan’s Naz Hillmon. The Wolverines were supposed to play six games between Sunday and Feb. 7, including two against Michigan State.
Nebraska game PPD
Nebraska has announced that its men’s basketball home game against Penn State on Jan. 30 has been postponed.
The Huskers (4-8, 0-5 Big Ten) have now had five games postponed amid the pandemic. Last week, Nebraska said coach Fred Hoiberg and 11 other staffers or players had tested positive for COVID-19. Hoiberg has an underlying health condition. He was born with an abnormal aortic heart valve and had to retire from pro basketball because of it in 2005.
For now, Nebraska’s next scheduled game is Feb. 3 at Michigan State. Options for rescheduling the Penn State game will be discussed with the Big Ten Conference.
