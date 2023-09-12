In 2001, stunned rescue workers continued to search for bodies in the World Trade Center’s smoking rubble a day after a terrorist attack that shut down the financial capital, badly damaged the Pentagon and left thousands dead. President George W. Bush, branding the attacks in New York and Washington “acts of war,” spoke of “a monumental struggle of good versus evil” and said that “good will prevail.”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- Washington Nationals and Pittsburgh Pirates play in game 2 of series
- Market Street might look different after 2027
- State official visits Milton schools
- Philadelphia Phillies take on the Atlanta Braves Tuesday
- Police defend strategy in hunt for escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante after he evaded searchers
- Sullivan named Patriot League Defensive Player of Week
- Scoreboard
- Milton nets win over Mifflinburg in return to the pitch
Most Popular
Articles
- Girl, 9, dies following weekend injury
- 13-year-old girl charged with attempted homicide
- A time for bonding, community
- Milton strong in blowout win
- Heiter Center director marking 25 years
- A crowning achievement
- Milton man charged in assault of teen
- PETA calling for investigation of Watsontown facility
- Ronald E. Huff
- Strength in numbers: How the Warrior Run Area Fire Department was born
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.