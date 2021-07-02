Milton, PA (17847)

Today

Rain showers early with scattered thunderstorms arriving for the afternoon. High 77F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies during the evening giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low 57F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.