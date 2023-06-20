Actor Bonnie Bartlett is 94. Actor James Tolkan is 92. Director Stephen Frears is 82. Singer-songwriter Brian Wilson is 81. Actor John McCook is 80. Singer Anne Murray is 78. TV personality Bob Vila is 77. Musician Andre Watts is 77. Actor Candy Clark is 76. Producer Tina Sinatra is 75. R&B singer Lionel Richie is 74. Actor John Goodman is 71. Rock musician Michael Anthony is 69. Rock musician John Taylor is 63. Rock musician Mark degli Antoni is 61. Christian rock musician Jerome Fontamillas (Switchfoot) is 56. Actor Nicole Kidman is 56. Country/bluegrass singer-musician Dan Tyminski is 56. Movie director Robert Rodriguez is 55. Actor Peter Paige is 54. Actor Josh Lucas is 52. Rock musician Jeordie White (AKA Twiggy Ramirez) is 52. Rock singer Chino Moreno (Deftones) is 50. Country-folk singer-songwriter Amos Lee is 46. Country singer Chuck Wicks is 44. Actor Tika Sumpter is 43. Actor-singer Alisan Porter is 42. U.S. Olympic beach volleyball gold medalist April Ross is 41. Christian rock musician Chris Dudley (Underoath) is 40. Rock singer Grace Potter (Grace Potter & the Nocturnals) is 40. Actor Mark Saul is 38. Actor Dreama Walker is 37. Actor Chris Mintz-Plasse (plahs) is 34. Actor Maria Lark is 26.
