Monday, Jan. 16
Boys basketball
Jersey Shore at Warrior Run, 7:30 p.m.
Boys wrestling
Jersey Shore at Mifflinburg, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 17
Girls basketball
Danville at Lewisburg, 7:30 p.m.
Milton at Mifflinburg, 7:30 p.m.
Warrior Run at Bloomsburg, 7:30 p.m.
Meadowbrook at Northumberland Chr., 6 p.m.
Boys basketball
Meadowbrook at Northumberland Chr., 7:30 p.m.
Boys wrestling
Williamsport at Milton, 7 p.m.
Montgomery at Warrior Run, 7 p.m.
Coed bowling
Berwick at Milton, 3 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 18
Boys basketball
Montoursville at Lewisburg, 7:30 p.m.
Mifflinburg at Danville, 7:30 p.m.
Shamokin at Milton, 7:30 p.m.
Bloomsburg at Warrior Run, 7:30 p.m.
Boys wrestling
Bloomsburg at Mifflinburg, 7 p.m.
Coed swimming
Lewisburg at Danville, 4:30 p.m.
Men’s basketball
Bucknell at Army, 6 p.m.
Women’s basketball
Army at Bucknell, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 19
Boys basketball
CMVT at Meadowbrook Chr., 7:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
Jersey Shore at Mifflinburg, 7:30 p.m.
Meadowbrook at Midd-West, 7:30 p.m.
Boys wrestling
Milton at Selinsgrove, 7 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 20
Boys basketball
Midd-West at Mifflinburg, 7:30 p.m.
Milton at Selinsgrove, 7:30 p.m.
Central Columbia at Lewisburg, 7:30 p.m.
Hughesville at Warrior Run, 7:30 p.m.
Coed bowling
Central Columbia at Lewisburg, 4 p.m.
Mifflinburg at Milton, 3:30 p.m.
Coed swimming
Central Columbia at Milton, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 21
Girls basketball
Mifflinburg at Central Columbia, 7:30 p.m.
Milton at Montoursville, 7:30 p.m.
Warrior Run at Hughesville, 7:30 p.m.
