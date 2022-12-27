Wednesday, Dec. 28
• Rube Goldberg Design Workshop, 9 to 11 a.m., Lewisburg Children’s Museum, Lewisburg. https://bit.ly/3fkJmMa. (R)
• Blood pressure and blood sugar screening, 8:45 to 10:15 a.m., Mifflinburg YMCA, Mifflinburg.
• Kiwanis Club of Buffalo Valley/Lewisburg electronics recycling event, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., East Buffalo Township Recycling Center, Fairground Road, Lewisburg. ($)
Thursday, Dec. 29• Free Narcan distribution, 4 to 6 p.m., The Miller Center, 112 N. 15th St., Lewisburg.
Saturday, Dec. 31• New Year’s Eve at Noon, 10 a.m. to noon, Lewisburg Children’s Museum, Lewisburg. https://bit.ly/3FxhEXa. (R) (R)
• Fifth annual Countdown to Noon: A Family Celebration of New Year,’s, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Bloomsburg Children’s Museum, 2 W. Seventh St., Bloomsburg.
• Milton Model Train Museum open house, 1 to 4 p.m., Milton Moose Family Center, 139 S. Front St., Milton.
Tuesday, Jan. 3• Blood pressure and blood sugar screening, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Sunbury YMCA, Sunbury.
