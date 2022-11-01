Tuesday, Nov. 1
• Blood pressure and blood sugar screening, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Sunbury YMCA, Sunbury.
Wednesday, Nov. 2
• Blood pressure screening, 10 to 11 a.m., Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, Richard Road, Penns Creek.
• Bariatric support group, 6 to 7 p.m., Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, 25 Lystra Rogers Drive, Lewisburg.
Friday, Nov. 4
• Kids Night Out, 6 to 9 p.m., Mifflinburg YMCA. For students in first through fifth grade. ($)
Saturday, Nov. 5
• Seven Mountains Audubon bird walk, 9 a.m., Faylor Lake, Beaver Springs. info@sevenmountainsaudubon.org.
• Blood pressure, blood sugar, lipid point of care and bone density screening, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 404 Market St., Mifflinburg.
• Community Play Day, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Student Recreation Center, Bloomsburg University. For children and families.
Sunday, Nov. 6
• Getting Ahead Foundation understanding poverty workshop, 2 to 4 p.m., Milton Lutheran Church, 100 Mahoning St., Milton. 570-238-0478.
Wednesday, Nov. 9
• Social Security and your retirement, 10:15 a.m., The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg. Presented by Travis P. Stanley. 570-768-3200. (R)
Thursday, Nov. 10
• Free hunters health screening, noon to 4 p.m., Geisinger Ressler Building, 4203 Hospital Road, Coal Township. 570-648-4010 or cmroadarmel1@geisinger.edu.
• Coping with the Holidays, 4:30 to 6 p.m., Evangelical Community Hospital Miller Conference Center, Lewisburg. 570-522-2550. (R)
• Grief Support Group, 6 to 7 p.m., Public Library for Union County, Reitz Boulevard, Lewisburg. 570-523-1172. (R)
