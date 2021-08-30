Resurfacing in Muncy area
MUNCY — A resurfacing project has begun on Main Street in Muncy Borough and Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County.
Through Friday, Sept. 17, contractor HRI Inc. will begin the roadway resurfacing on Main Street, from Mechanic Street to just past the Interstate 180 overpass in Muncy Borough and Muncy Creek Township. The resurfacing includes the removal of the existing surface and the application of two layers of new asphalt. Work will be completed between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. Motorists can expect single lane closures with flagging.
HRI Inc. is the primary contractor for this $1.8 million resurfacing project which includes the resurfacing of Route 405 (Water Street/Muncy Creek Boulevard) and Main Street. Work is expected to be completed in mid October, weather permitting.
‘Predators and Prey’ poster contest
HARRISBURG — “Predators and Prey” was announced as the theme of the annual art and poster contest hosted by Pennsylvania Federation of Sportsmen and Conservationists.
The annual contest, for in-state students in Grade 4 through Grade 12, is held to encourage creative expression as well as appreciation and understanding of the outdoor world. Entrants will compete against others in the same age group and may attend public, private or home schools.
Call 717-232-3480 or email susan@pfsc.org for more information.
UPMC Muncy Lawn Party canceled
MUNCY — Due to the recent increase in risk of potential exposure of COVID-19, the UPMC (University of Pittsburgh Medical Center) Muncy Lawn Party Committee and UPMC Muncy have decided to cancel the UPMC Muncy Lawn Party for 2021.
“We strongly feel it is in the best interest of our community and public health to cancel this year’s event,” said Ron Reynolds, UPMC Muncy president. “We were hoping to be able to host the event with a new fall date this year. However, the recent COVID-19 trends in the region and across the state are concerning.
“This is not a decision we made in haste and adheres to the clinical guidance of our infection disease experts,” Reynolds added. “It’s our best option right now to keep everyone in our community healthy and safe while also doing our part to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”
UPMC Muncy Auxiliary intended to use the proceeds to purchase new patient recliners for the emergency department and short-stay rehabilitation unit. Donating to the UPMC Muncy Auxiliary for use toward the recliner project was suggested. Checks, payable to Susquehanna Health Foundation and noted as a donation for the Muncy Lawn Party, should be mailed to UPMC Muncy, Attention: Myra Hartman, 215 East Water St., Muncy, PA 17756.
Scam targeting sex offenders
HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) have issued a warning about a telephone scam with increased attempts to defraud those individuals who are mandated to comply with Pennsylvania’s Sex Offender Registry.
The scam begins with a telephone call from an individual who claims to be a law enforcement official to an offender listed on the PSP Megan’s Law website. The caller claims the offender is not in compliance with their registration requirements, and sometimes, the caller claims to hold a warrant for the offender’s arrest. The caller also claims the issue can be resolved if the offender obtains some form of cash card and arranges a money transfer.
PSP does not solicit convicted sex offenders for any type of monetary compensation to gain compliance with registration requirements. Anyone who receives such a telephone call should not initiate any type of financial transaction, but rather attempt to verify the caller’s phone, obtain as much information as possible about the caller, take detailed notes on the caller’s instructions provided and immediately report the call to their local law enforcement agency.
Issues concerning compliance with registration requirements can only be resolved by an offender appearing at an approved registration site or by personal contact with a law enforcement official. Registrants may contact the Pennsylvania State Police Megan’s Law Section at 866-771-3170 with any questions regarding their compliance status.
Bike race registration is underway
MILTON — Registration has started for the annual Milton Harvest Festival 28-mile bike race, to be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, sponsored by the Milton Rotary Club.
The course winds throughout farmland east of the borough. Proceeds from the race go to support the Milton Harvest Festival. The first 120 participants will receive a T-shirt.
Race-day registration will take place from 8 to 9 a.m. at the Milton Municipal Building, 2 Filbert St., Milton.
For information on pre-registering by Sept. 1, visit miltonharvestfestival.com/bikerace. Questions about registration or contact Bonnie McDowell at 570-847-4834.
Chamber to host Breakfast Briefing
MILTON —Central PA Chamber of Commerce will host a Breakfast Briefing 7:30 to 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 10 at the chamber office, 30 Lawton Lane, Milton.
The event is free to attend, but registration is required. To register, visit https://centralpachamber.com/events/breakfast-briefing-61/.
Bowhunters tune-up shoot
SUMMIT STATION — The Blue Ridge Muzzleloader Club will host a tune-up for bowhunters from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11 at the club, Route 183, Summit Station, Schuylkill County.
All types of archery tackle are permitted.
Registration is $10 per shooter and the concession stand will be open. Call 570-640-8361 for more information.
