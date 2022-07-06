Wednesday, July 6

Little League baseball

9-11 Division

at Brown Avenue Park, Milton

Elimination bracket final

Milton vs. Mifflinburg, 5:30 p.m.

Junior Division

at New Berlin Recreation Complex

Elimination bracket game

Mifflinburg vs. Warrior Run, 5:30 p.m.

Minor League baseball

Williamsport at Trenton, 7 p.m.

Thursday, July 7

Little League baseball

8-10 Division

at Ber-Vaughn Park, Berwick

Elimination bracket final

Mifflinburg-Berwick winner vs. Central, 5:30 p.m.

Major Division

at Danny Green Field, Lewisburg

West Branch vs. Selinsgrove, 5:30 p.m.

Junior American Legion baseball

Playoffs, TBA

Friday, July 8

Little League baseball

9-11 Division

at Brown Avenue Park, Milton

Championship game

Milton-Mifflinburg winner vs. Selinsgrove, 5:30 p.m.

Junior Division

at New Berlin Recreation Complex

Elimination bracket game

Mifflinburg-WR winner vs. Sel-Dan loser, 5:30 p.m.

Junior American Legion baseball

Playoffs, TBA

Minor League baseball

State College at Williamsport, 6:35 p.m.

Saturday, July 9

Little League baseball

Major Division

at Danny Green Field, Lewisburg

Championship game

Mifflinburg vs. West Branch-Selinsgrove winner, 1 p.m.

Minor League baseball

Williamsport at State College, 6:35 p.m.

Sunday, July 10

Minor League baseball

State College at Williamsport, 4:05 p.m.

