• March 1846, 23.15 • October 1847, 19.15 • July 1851, 21.15 • September 1861, 23.15 • March 1865, 25 • January 1866, 22.15 • May/June 1889, 31.1 • February 1891, 21.15 • May 1894, 29.15 • March 1898, 21.15 • September 1901, 20.85 • March 1906, 20.15 • May 1909, 20 • March 1913, 19.95 • March 1916, 19.65 • June 1916, 20.15 • February 1918, 20.35 • May 1919, 20.05 • March 1920, 19.55 • March 1923, 20.75 • March 11-12, 1936, 27.5 • March 18, 1936, 36.25 • March 1940, 20.95 • May 1946, 30.45 • April 1948, 21.70 • March 1950, 19.40 • November 1950, 28.50 • November 1951, 21 • January 1952, 17.80 • March 1956, 21.80 • March 1959, 21 • March 1960, 23.50 • March 1964, 29.50 • June 1972, 35.1 • February 1975, 23.2 • September 1975, 29.8 • March 1979, 24.75 • March 1983, 19.75 • December 1983, 21.5 • February 1984, 27 • April 1984, 21 • April 1993, 22.25 • January 1996, 28 • November 1996, 19.25 • September 2004, 28 • December 2010, 23 • September 2011, 26.6 • July 2018, 17.7 • September 2018, 20.54
