PennDOT
MONTOURSVILLE — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has recognized 48 employees with Innovation Awards for their efforts to improve work practices and create efficiencies.
One team member from PennDOT’s District 3 was among the honorees.
Heather Norton, assistant county maintenance manager, during an online ceremony. Norton was recognized for personal safety lights which allows for hands-free personal safety lights to be used during night work in District 3, which has made employees more visible to drivers.
“I congratulate Heather Norton on her recent Innovation Award for Personal Safety Lights,” said District Executive Sandy Tosca. “This innovative idea allows on the job workers to perform critical on-the-road work in a more safe and efficient manner.”
Bowen Agency Realtors
SELINSGROVE — President Larry Johnson and Vice President Matt Hoffman have announced that Selinsgrove sales agent Melissa Laniewski has been named to the position of Recruitment and Training Coordinator starting in January.
As a sales agent with over 16 years’ experience, Laniewski has been a top sales producer and a leader in the mentorship and training of new agents joining the company.
The Bowen Agency serves the Central Susquehanna Valley with real estate sales and purchases, appraisals, rentals and property management, with offices in Selinsgrove, Sunbury and Lewisburg.
