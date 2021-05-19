Library lists events
McEWENSVILLE — The Montgomery House Warrior Run Area Public Library has announced a schedule of upcoming activities.
The schedule includes:
• Scavenger Hunt Day, Monday, May 24. Pick up a scavenger hunt list, return it to win a prize.
The library will be closed Monday, May 31, for Memorial Day.
Representatives from Turbotville Borough and Lewis Township are being sought to serve on the library’s board of directors.
Youth Theatre Camp seeks participants
LEWISBURG — Participants are now being sought for the Buffalo Valley Youth Theatre Camp, scheduled for Monday, June 28, to Friday, July 9, at St. Mary Street Park, Lewisburg.
Register by calling the Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority at 570-524-4774 or email officecoordinator@bvrec.org.
“The 12 Dancing Princesses,” the camp project for kindergarteners through fifth graders, will use theatre games to develop skills and creatively explore as they rehearse. Their performance will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday July 10.
“Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” the camp project for sixth through 11th graders will develop skills through improv games and skill drills. Their performance will be at noon Saturday, July 10.
Concert schedule announced
NEW COLUMBIA — A schedule of concerts to be held throughout June in New Columbia has been announced.
Concerts will be held at 6 p.m. each Tuesday at the New Columbia Civic Center, 224 Third St., New Columbia.
The following will be held: June 1, Odyssey; June 8, Flip Side; June 15, CARTS ‘50s-’60s Sound; June 22, Lucky Afternoon; and June 29, Vaughn and Cindy.
To cover the cost of the music, tickets for a small cheese pizza or hoagie are available for purchase. To order tickets, call 570-568-3960.
Christ Wesleyan to present ‘Emma’
MILTON — Christ Wesleyan Theatre Production will present Jane Austen’s “Emma” at 7 p.m. June 10-12, with a 2 p.m. matinee June 12.
The show focuses on Emma Woodhouse, who prides herself on being a matchmaker with an impeccable track record, much to the chagrin of her dear friend Mr. Knightley. Her latest scheme revolves around the sweet Harriet Smith, whom Emma advises to reject a perfectly good marriage proposal in favor of another eligible bachelor.
Her best-laid plans are turned upside down by unpredictable displays of affection, unexpected rivals and Emma’s sudden realization that true love may have been under her nose all along.
With screwball comedy and surprises aplenty, this fresh, fast-paced adaptation interprets the Jane Austen classic in unconventional ways.
Advance tickets are available at Christ Wesleyan’s The Well Read Bookstore. Tickets will also be available at the door, until sold out.
Blues festival approaching
HUGHESVILLE — The Billtown Blues Association (BBA) will present its 31st annual festival June 11-13 at the Lycoming County Fairgrounds, Hughesville.
Seventeen bands will perform. The BBA will also continue its onsite camping program for RV’s and tent campers. New this year is the expansion of camping to a Thursday arrival.
Tickets for the event are available online through Brown Paper Tickets and by mail order.
The annual Audition Concert will begin at 3 p.m. Friday, June 11, with gates opening at 2 pm for those wanting to attend the Audition Concert and the Friday Festival.
At 6 pm, the official festival activities will begin with The Uptown Music Collective Blues Performance Group.
Other performers will include Nate Myers from Harrisburg, Kat Riggins from Florida and Noah Wotherspoon of Cincinnati, Ohio.
The Saturday, June 12, lineup begins with the BBA Audition Concert Solo/duo and band winners. These musicians selected from Friday’s Audition Concert will deliver a full set of blues and move on to eligibility to compete in the Memphis-based International Blues Challenge, IBC.
Saturday Performers will include Mickey Junior, Philadelphia; Lower Case Blues Band, Delaware; the Rev. Billy C. Wirtz, Cash Box Kings from Chicago, Trudy Lynn ofrom Houston and Rev. Peyton and his Big Damn Band.
Sunday, June 11, festivities kick off at 11 a.m. with the Billtown Gospel Revue.
Sunday performers will include Clarence Spady of Scranton, Jason Ricci, JP Soars, and Mitch Woods and his Rocket 88’s, from Los Angeles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.