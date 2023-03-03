1931: The “Star Spangled Banner,” written by Francis Scott Key, was adopted as the American national anthem. The song was originally a poem known as “Defense of Fort McHenry.”
1991: 25 people were killed when a United Airlines Boeing 737-200 crashed while on approach to the Colorado Springs airport.
1991: Rodney King was severely beaten by Los Angeles police officers. The scene was captured on amateur video.
