National Football League

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Buffalo 4 2 0 .666 156 168 Miami 3 3 0 .500 160 113 New England 2 3 0 .400 109 110 N.Y. Jets 0 6 0 .000 75 185

South

W L T Pct PF PA Tennessee 5 0 0 1.000 164 126 Indianapolis 4 2 0 .666 157 115 Houston 1 5 0 .166 146 182 Jacksonville 1 5 0 .166 125 181

North

W L T Pct PF PA Pittsburgh 5 0 0 1.000 156 94 Baltimore 5 1 0 .833 179 104 Cleveland 4 2 0 .666 163 187 Cincinnati 1 4 1 .250 129 157

West

W L T Pct PF PA Kansas City 5 1 0 .833 175 127 Las Vegas 3 2 0 .600 151 152 Denver 2 3 0 .400 100 110 L.A. Chargers 1 4 0 .200 110 125

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Philadelphia 2 4 1 .357 163 196 Dallas 2 4 0 .333 173 218 Washington 1 5 0 .166 108 162 N.Y. Giants 1 6 0 .142 122 174

South

W L T Pct PF PA Tampa Bay 4 2 0 .666 177 122 New Orleans 3 2 0 .600 153 150 Carolina 3 3 0 .500 138 141 Atlanta 1 5 0 .166 162 184

North

W L T Pct PF PA Chicago 5 1 0 .833 128 116 Green Bay 4 1 0 .800 162 139 Detroit 2 3 0 .400 133 143 Minnesota 1 5 0 .166 155 192

West

W L T Pct PF PA Seattle 5 0 0 1.000 169 135 Arizona 4 2 0 .666 166 112 L.A. Rams 4 2 0 .666 152 114 San Francisco 3 3 0 .500 148 130

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia 22, N.Y. Giants 21

Sunday’s Games

Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. Pittsburgh at Tennessee, 1 p.m. Green Bay at Houston, 1 p.m. Cleveland at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. Carolina at New Orleans, 1 p.m. Detroit at Atlanta, 1 p.m. Dallas at Washington, 1 p.m. Tampa Bay at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m. Kansas City at Denver, 4:25 p.m. San Francisco at New England, 4:25 p.m. Jacksonville at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m. Seattle at Arizona, 8:20 p.m. Open: Baltimore, Indianapolis, Miami, Minnesota Monday’s Games Chicago at L.A. Rams, 8:15 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29 Atlanta at Carolina, 8:20 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1 Tennessee at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. N.Y. Jets at Kansas City, 1 p.m. L.A. Rams at Miami, 1 p.m. Indianapolis at Detroit, 1 p.m. New England at Buffalo, 1 p.m. Las Vegas at Cleveland, 1 p.m. Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 1 p.m. Minnesota at Green Bay, 1 p.m. L.A. Chargers at Denver, 4:05 p.m. New Orleans at Chicago, 4:25 p.m. San Francisco at Seattle, 4:25 p.m. Dallas at Philadelphia, 8:20 p.m. Open: Houston, Jacksonville, Arizona, Washington Monday, Nov. 2 Tampa Bay at N.Y. Giants, 8:15 p.m. Chris Brady is managing editor at The Standard-Journal and can be reached at chris@standard-journal.com.

