National Football League
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Buffalo 4 2 0 .666 156 168 Miami 3 3 0 .500 160 113 New England 2 3 0 .400 109 110 N.Y. Jets 0 6 0 .000 75 185
South
W L T Pct PF PA Tennessee 5 0 0 1.000 164 126 Indianapolis 4 2 0 .666 157 115 Houston 1 5 0 .166 146 182 Jacksonville 1 5 0 .166 125 181
North
W L T Pct PF PA Pittsburgh 5 0 0 1.000 156 94 Baltimore 5 1 0 .833 179 104 Cleveland 4 2 0 .666 163 187 Cincinnati 1 4 1 .250 129 157
West
W L T Pct PF PA Kansas City 5 1 0 .833 175 127 Las Vegas 3 2 0 .600 151 152 Denver 2 3 0 .400 100 110 L.A. Chargers 1 4 0 .200 110 125
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Philadelphia 2 4 1 .357 163 196 Dallas 2 4 0 .333 173 218 Washington 1 5 0 .166 108 162 N.Y. Giants 1 6 0 .142 122 174
South
W L T Pct PF PA Tampa Bay 4 2 0 .666 177 122 New Orleans 3 2 0 .600 153 150 Carolina 3 3 0 .500 138 141 Atlanta 1 5 0 .166 162 184
North
W L T Pct PF PA Chicago 5 1 0 .833 128 116 Green Bay 4 1 0 .800 162 139 Detroit 2 3 0 .400 133 143 Minnesota 1 5 0 .166 155 192
West
W L T Pct PF PA Seattle 5 0 0 1.000 169 135 Arizona 4 2 0 .666 166 112 L.A. Rams 4 2 0 .666 152 114 San Francisco 3 3 0 .500 148 130
Thursday’s Games
Philadelphia 22, N.Y. Giants 21
Sunday’s Games
