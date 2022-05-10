In 1818, American patriot Paul Revere, 83, died in Boston.
In 1865, Confederate President Jefferson Davis was captured by Union forces in Irwinville, Georgia.
In 2013, the Internal Revenue Service apologized for what it acknowledged was inappropriate targeting of conservative political groups during the 2012 election to see if they were violating their tax-exempt status.
