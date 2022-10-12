In 1792, the first recorded U.S. celebration of Columbus Day was held to mark the tricentennial of Christopher Columbus’ landing in present-day Bahamas.
In 1870, General Robert E. Lee died in Lexington, Virginia, at age 63.
In 1973, President Richard Nixon nominated House minority leader Gerald R. Ford of Michigan to succeed Spiro T. Agnew as vice president.
