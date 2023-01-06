Friday, Jan. 6
Boys basketball
Lewisburg at Mifflinburg, 7:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
Warrior Run at Loyalsock, 7:30 p.m.
Lewisburg at Shikellamy, 7:30 p.m.
Mifflinburg at Shamokin, 7:30 p.m.
Central Columbia at Milton, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Lewisburg at Coudersport Duals, TBA
Coed swimming
Central Columbia/Central Mtn. at Lewisburg, 6 p.m.
Coed bowling
Danville at Lewisburg, 4 p.m.
Milton at Selinsgrove, 4 p.m.
College wrestling
Bucknell at Michigan State, TBA
Saturday, Jan. 7
Boys basketball
Loyalsock at Warrior Run, 7:30 p.m.
Mifflinburg at Lourdes Regional, 4 p.m.
Milton at Central Mountain, 7:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
Lewisburg at Lourdes Regional, 1 p.m.
Boys wrestling
Warrior Run at Muncy, 7 p.m.
Milton at Cedar Duals, TBA
Coed bowling
Midd-West at Mifflinburg, 2 p.m.
Mifflin County at Milton, 10 a.m.
Sunday, Jan. 8
Men’s basketball
Bucknell at Lafayette, 1 p.m.
Women’s basketball
Lafayette at Bucknell, 2 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 9
Boys wrestling
Southern Columbia at Mifflinburg, 7 p.m.
College wrestling
Hofstra at Bucknell, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 10
Girls basketball
Lewisburg at Central Mountain, 7:30 p.m.
Mifflinburg at Midd-West, 7:30 p.m.
Shamokin at Milton, 7:30 p.m.
Boys wrestling
Milton at Warrior Run, 7 p.m.
Coed swimming
Lewisburg and Milton at Williamsport, 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 11
Boys basketball
Danville at Lewisburg, 7:30 p.m.
Central Columbia at Mifflinburg, 7:30 p.m.
Milton at Jersey Shore, 7:30 p.m.
Warrior Run at Mount Carmel, 7:30 p.m.
