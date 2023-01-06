Friday, Jan. 6

Boys basketball

Lewisburg at Mifflinburg, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Warrior Run at Loyalsock, 7:30 p.m.

Lewisburg at Shikellamy, 7:30 p.m.

Mifflinburg at Shamokin, 7:30 p.m.

Central Columbia at Milton, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Lewisburg at Coudersport Duals, TBA

Coed swimming

Central Columbia/Central Mtn. at Lewisburg, 6 p.m.

Coed bowling

Danville at Lewisburg, 4 p.m.

Milton at Selinsgrove, 4 p.m.

College wrestling

Bucknell at Michigan State, TBA

Saturday, Jan. 7

Boys basketball

Loyalsock at Warrior Run, 7:30 p.m.

Mifflinburg at Lourdes Regional, 4 p.m.

Milton at Central Mountain, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Lewisburg at Lourdes Regional, 1 p.m.

Boys wrestling

Warrior Run at Muncy, 7 p.m.

Milton at Cedar Duals, TBA

Coed bowling

Midd-West at Mifflinburg, 2 p.m.

Mifflin County at Milton, 10 a.m.

Sunday, Jan. 8

Men’s basketball

Bucknell at Lafayette, 1 p.m.

Women’s basketball

Lafayette at Bucknell, 2 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 9

Boys wrestling

Southern Columbia at Mifflinburg, 7 p.m.

College wrestling

Hofstra at Bucknell, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 10

Girls basketball

Lewisburg at Central Mountain, 7:30 p.m.

Mifflinburg at Midd-West, 7:30 p.m.

Shamokin at Milton, 7:30 p.m.

Boys wrestling

Milton at Warrior Run, 7 p.m.

Coed swimming

Lewisburg and Milton at Williamsport, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 11

Boys basketball

Danville at Lewisburg, 7:30 p.m.

Central Columbia at Mifflinburg, 7:30 p.m.

Milton at Jersey Shore, 7:30 p.m.

Warrior Run at Mount Carmel, 7:30 p.m.

