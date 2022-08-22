Northumberland County Fair opens Wednesday
SUNBURY — The Northumberland County Fair will be held Aug. 24-27 at Tall Cedars Grove, Sunbury.
The fair will be open: 3 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24 and Thursday, Aug. 25; 3 to 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26; and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27.
Washingtonville Volunteer Fire Company Festival
WASHINGTONVILLE — The Washingtonville Volunteer Fire Company will hold a two-day festival, to start at 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26 and 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, on fire company property, 121 Strawberry Ridge Road, Danville.
Food, games, a silent auction and raffles will be featured, along with a Saturday night chicken dinner.
Friday’s entertainment will be from RATL, while Smooth Country will perform on Saturday.
Motorcycle ride to benefit Ronald McDonald House
DANVILLE — On Saturday, Aug. 27, the Gun Fighters Motorcycle Club, Susquehanna Chapter will be hosting a motorcycle charity ride, beginning at the Ronald McDonald House in Danville and ending at Hogs Hallow Saloon in Berwick. Raffle items will also be available.
Proceeds support the Ronald McDonald House in Danville, which provides a home-away- from-home for families with ill or injured children being treated at local hospitals. To learn more about the house or to register for the ride, visit rmhdanville.org.
Train meet Aug. 28
ALLENWOOD — The 46th annual Central PA Train Meet will be held 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, at the Warrior Run Area Fire Department Social Hall, Allenwood.
The meet will feature buying and selling of scale model trains, and model train supplies.
For more information, contact Mark at 717-343-7182 or irwinwefer@msn.com.
Susquehanna women’s basketball golf tournament
SELINSGROVE — The Susquehanna University women’s basketball team will host its third annual golf tournament at noon Sunday, Aug. 28, at the Bucknell Golf Club, 366 Smoketown Road, Lewisburg. The format will be a four-person scramble that will include a hot dog and drink at the turn, a meal after the round, on-course competitions, raffle baskets, and payouts for the top two places in two flights.
Visit www.sualum.com to register.
Ice cream social
WATSONTOWN — The Watsontown Historical Association will host an ice cream social from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday Aug. 28, at 109 Main St., Watsontown.
Open house
MILTON — The Milton Adult Community Center will hold an open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, at 219 Filbert St., Milton.
The event, for ages 55 and older, will include bingo, free pizza and ice cream and entertainment by the singing mailman from 1 to 2 p.m.
Pre-registration is required for the pizza and ice cream. Call 570-742-9435 by Tuesday, Aug. 23.
Senior Centers closed Labor Day
LEWISBURG — The Union-Snyder Agency on Aging Inc. office and all of its Senior Centers will be closed Monday, Sept. 5, to observe the Labor Day holiday.
To report situations of elder abuse, call 570-524-2100, 570-374-5558 or 800-533-1050 and listen for instructions.
