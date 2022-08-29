Monday, Aug. 29
• Teen Drop-In Night, 3:30 to 5 p.m., Herr Memorial Library, 500 Market St., Mifflinburg. 570-966-0831. (R)
Tuesday, Aug. 30
• Milton Adult Community Center open house, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For those 55 and over. 570-742-9435.
Wednesday, Aug. 31
• Toddler/Preschool Discovery Storytime, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Herr Memorial Library, 500 Market St., Mifflinburg.
Thursday, Sept. 1
• Free blood pressure and bone density screening, 8 a.m. to noon, Middlecreek Area Community Center, 67 Elm St., Beaver Springs.
• ABC Play with Me Parent/Child Workshop, 10 a.m., Public Library for Union County, 255 Reitz Blvd., Lewisburg. UnionCountyLibraries.org.
• Novel Thoughts Book Club, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Herr Memorial Library, 500 Market St., Mifflinburg.
Saturday, Sept. 3
• Drive-thru chicken barbecue, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Crossroads Nazarene Church, Nazarene Lane, Milton. 570-473-1724. ($)
• ex-STREAM Saturdays, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Lewisburg Children’s Museum, 815 Market St.,Lewisburg. Racing fish and the properties of water.
• Teen Readers Club, noon to 1 p.m., Public Library for Union County, Reitz Boulevard, Lewisburg.
Tuesday, Sept. 6
• Blood pressure and blood sugar screening, 10 to 11 a.m., Sunbury YMCA, Sunbury.
Wednesday, Sept. 7
• UPMC Primary Care open house, 2 to 6 p.m., 45 Park Drive, Route 405, Montgomery.
