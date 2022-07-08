SEDA-COG
LEWISBURG — SEDA-COG recently welcomed Cheryl Kahl as a fiscal assistant in the Community Development Program.
Kahl has more than 20 years of experience in accounting and professional services. She has previously worked as the Union County treasurer, chief and senior deputy in the Treasurer and Tax Claim Bureau in the office of the Union County Commissioners.
She graduated from Middleburg Area High School and received training from the American Bankers Association – American Institute of Banking.
Evangelical Community Hospital
LEWISBURG — The Certification Board for Professionals in Patient Safety (CBPPS) recently recognized Daphyne Ressler, RN, BSN, MSN, as a Certified Professional in Patient Safety (CPPS). Ressler is the director of Medical Ambulatory Surgery and Endoscopy at Evangelical Community Hospital.
Ressler earned this credential, in part, by passing an evidence-based examination that tests candidates on their competency in patient safety science and application.
Ressler has served most of her nursing career at Evangelical, where she was hired as an RN in 1997. She’s worked on the Medical Unit, One Day Surgery, Home Health Services, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and the Nursing Resource Pool. In 2017, Ressler was promoted to Nursing Surgical Services manager at the Evangelical Ambulatory Surgical Center (EASC) and was named director of the EASC and the Evangelical Community Hospital Endoscopy Center in 2019.
Ressler received her diploma in nursing from Geisinger School of Nursing in conjunction with Penn State University and went on to receive her Bachelor of Science in Nursing Degree from Chamberlain University in conjunction with DeVry University. She received her Master of Science Nursing Degree, Nurse Executive Leadership track, from Chamberlain University.
UPMC
WILLIAMSPORT — Two UPMC in North Central Pa. hospitals have received American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines — Stroke quality achievement awards — UPMC Williamsport received GoldPlus recognition and UPMC Lock Haven received SilverPlus. The awards recognize the hospitals’ commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines, ultimately leading to more lives saved and reduced disability.
Each year, program participants qualify for the award by demonstrating how their organization has committed to providing quality care for stroke patients. In addition to following treatment guidelines, Get With The Guidelines participants also educate patients to help them manage their health and recovery at home.
Union County Housing Authority
LEWISBURG — The Board of Directors of the Union County Housing Authority (UCHA) recently made changes in leadership.
Sharon Leon was promoted to executive director, while Bruce Quigley was named director of development.
Leon joined the UCHA in June 2017 with 20 years of experience in the human services field. She has served as deputy executive director since June of 2019.
Quigley, who has served as UCHA executive director for the last eight years, accepted a newly created role as director of development. Quigley will be working as a consultant on affordable housing projects and building partnerships or relationships with other local agencies in an effort to address the affordable housing needs.
Pennsylvania Bankers Association
HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Bankers Association (PA Bankers) has announced its newly elected 2022-2023 board of directors.
The following individuals will serve as officers on the board:
• Chair: Mark A. Ritter; executive vice president and chief administrative officer, the Northumberland National Bank, Northumberland.
• First vice chair: Angie M. Sargent, senior executive vice president, chief information officer, Fulton Bank, Lancaster.
• Second vice chair: Randall E. Black, president and chief executive officer, First Citizens Community Bank, Mansfield.
• Immediate past chair: Wesley M. Weymers, executive chairman, The Gratz Bank, Gratz.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.