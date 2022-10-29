MILTON — It's getting closer and closer to Christmas, and what better way to enjoy the holiday than to watch a rendition of Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol?"
The Micro Theatre on Broadway will be presenting "A Christmas Carol Experience" at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3, and at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4.
"Basically, it's our adaptation of the Christmas Carol," said actress Ashli Starks. "It's a story that a lot of people are familiar with, so it has a tendency of giving people that nice, warm holiday feeling."
What makes this version of "A Christmas Carol" different is that it will be an immersive experience for the audience.
"The audience will be entering into the spaces that Scrooge is in," said Director Elaine Pfeil. "When he's saying, 'Bah humbug!' in his office, well we're all in there with him, sitting there watching it. When he meets the ghosts, the audience is right here in the room as he does that. I don't want to give too much away because it's surprising in terms of some of the interactions that will happen, but the audience is interacting and participating in the story."
Those who buy tickets will learn the gathering place for production attendeesupon making their purchase.
The opening scene will be acted out in a setting replicating Scrooge's office.
"(The audience) will follow Scrooge when he leaves to go home," Pfeil said. "His home is Tarry Shop."
At the Tarry Shop, located at 65 Broadway, a number of the scenes will be acted out in a theater space inside.
During the production, the audience will move to an outside area, where tombstones will be set up among trees on the property.
"At the end, when Scrooge has his revelation, (the audience) will follow him as they walk the streets of London (Milton)," Pfeil said.
The Micro Theatre on Broadway was established in February 2020. Past performances include virtual productions of "Peter Pan," "A Christmas Carol," "The Adventures of Mouse Deer" and an-person rendition of "White Rabbit Red Rabbit."
"It's going really well," said Starks, of preparations for the latest performance. "I'm really enjoying the experience so far. As with any production you have your bumps in the road, but bumps get smoothed out and everything is fine."
Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at Tarry Shop. There will be just eight tickets available for each of the performances.
For those unable to secure a ticket for a production — which will include Victorian food being served to attendees — members of the community will be able to attend tech week performances, at no cost.
Tech week will take place Nov. 27 through Dec. 1.
"This gives more people a chance to see (the production)," Pfeil explained. "It's rehearsals, so we will be stopping and starting. They won't get fancy food at the party."
For more information on the tech week performances, visit the Tarry Shop or its Facebook page, after Nov. 5.
Valerie Padgett is the production's stage manager and Broderick Lesher will be the violinist.
The cast list includes Steve Anderson as Scrooge, Lon Diffenderfer as Bob Cratchit, Paul Withrow as Marley's Ghost/Belle's Husband, Renee Fawess as Ghost of Christmas Past, Ian Sterner as Young Scrooge/Ghost of Christmas Future, Ashli Starks as Winifred/Belle, Justin Moore as Ghost of Christmas Present/Fezziwig/Old Joe/Gentleman, Desirae Moore as Mrs. Cratchit/Mrs. Fezziwig/Chairwoman, Rebecca Warfel as Martha/Belle's Daughter and Elaine Pfeil as The Narrator.
