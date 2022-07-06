The 14th Dalai Lama, Tenzin Gyatso, is 87. Singer Gene Chandler is 82. Country singer Jeannie Seely is 82. Actor Burt Ward is 77. Former President George W. Bush is 76. Actor-director Sylvester Stallone is 76. Actor Fred Dryer is 76. Actor Shelley Hack is 75. Actor Nathalie Baye is 74. Actor Geoffrey Rush is 71. Actor Allyce Beasley is 71. Rock musician John Bazz (The Blasters) is 70. Actor Grant Goodeve is 70. Retired MLB All-Star Willie Randolph is 68. Jazz musician Rick Braun is 67. Actor Casey Sander is 67. Country musician John Jorgenson is 66. Former first daughter Susan Ford Bales is 65. Hockey player and coach Ron Duguay is 65. Actor-writer Jennifer Saunders is 64. Rock musician John Keeble (Spandau Ballet) is 63. Actor Pip Torrens is 62. Actor Brian Posehn is 56. Actor Robb Derringer is 55. Political reporter/moderator John Dickerson is 54. Actor Brian Van Holt is 53. Rapper Inspectah Deck (Wu-Tang Clan) is 52. TV host Josh Elliott is 51. Rapper 50 Cent is 47. Actors Tia and Tamera Mowry are 44. Comedian-actor Kevin Hart is 43. Actor Eva Green is 42. Actor Gregory Smith is 39. Rock musician Chris “Woody” Wood (Bastille) is 37. Rock singer Kate Nash is 35. Actor Jeremy Suarez is 32. San Diego Padres infielder Manny Machado is 30. NBA star Zion Williamson is 22.
