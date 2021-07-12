PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Six people were wounded by gunfire, two critically, in one north Philadelphia shooting as gunfire elsewhere around the city claimed two lives and sent others to hospitals, police said.
Officers responded at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday to a report of gunshots and found vehicles struck by bullets and cartridge casings on the road — but no victims since they had all been taken to nearby Temple University Hospital in private vehicles, police said.
Police said surveillance video showed two males walking up to a group gathered in front of the address and opening fire, then fleeing. A firearm was recovered at another location and a bloody T-shirt and a large amount of blood were found at a third location, police said.
Police said a 23-year-old man was in critical condition with 14 gunshot wounds and a 22-year-old man also in critical condition with three gunshots. Four other men were listed in stable condition with gunshot wounds. No arrests were immediately announced.
Other shootings, several of them double shootings, wounded other people, at least one critically, and killed two men, police said. An unidentified man was gunned down in a north Philadelphia store and a 23-year-old man was killed by almost a dozen shots on a northwest Philadelphia street. A stabbing critically wounded another man.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.