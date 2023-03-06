Milton, PA (17847)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun this morning followed by increasing clouds with showers developing this afternoon. High 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening. Snow showers overnight. Low 29F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.