1900: In West Virginia, an explosion trapped 50 coal miners underground.
1944: During World War II, U.S. heavy bombers began the first American raid on Berlin. Allied planes dropped 2000 tons of bombs.
1992: The last episode of “The Cosby Show” aired. The show had been on since September of 1984.
