State Police At Selinsgrove Theft
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating the theft of three catalytic converters — with a total value of $20,596 — from three different vehicles at Aubry Alexander Toyota, 1324 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said the converters were stolen from 2019, 2020 and 2021 pickup trucks. The thefts occurred between 1:52 and 2:06 a.m. March 18.
DUI
SHAMOKIN DAM — An unidentified 29-year-old Shamokin Dam woman has been charged as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 1:30 a.m. March 18 at Snyder Street and Kessler Avenue, Shamokin Dam.
Troopers said the woman was found to be under the influence of marijuana and in possession of drug paraphernalia.
State Police At Montoursville Two-vehicle crash
MUNCY TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash which occurred at 7:04 p.m. March 14 along Lycoming Mall Drive, Muncy Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2009 Subaru Forester driven by Ian Foote, 19, of Montoursville, attempted to turn left at an intersection and struck a 2015 Kia Soul driven by Cara Bossley, 18, of Montgomery.
Foote was cited with vehicle turning left.
Theft
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating the theft of a 5-foot Poseidon statue.
The statue was reportedly stolen between 3:30 p.m. March 8 and 7:35 a.m. March 9 from the front lawn of an unidentified 55-year-old Williamsport man, along Lincoln Drive, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
The statue is valued at $550, troopers said. An investigation is ongoing.
Theft
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — An unidentified 28-year-old Williamsport woman reported the theft of $203.
The incident occurred at 5 p.m. March 2 at Econo Lodge, East Third Street, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Harassment
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Someone hacked into the Facebook account of a 22-year-old Willimasport woman, obtained sexually explicit photos from past messages, and disseminated those to multiple individuals.
Troopers said the incident occurred at 11:31 a.m. Feb. 5 along Randall Circle, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
State Police at Bloomsburg Suicide
BENTON TOWNSHIP — Troopers have reported investigating the suicide of an unidentified 47-year-old Orangeville man.
The man was found dead in a 2004 Subaru Outabck, with the death occurring between 6 and 8:45 a.m. March 18 at 4003 Maple Grove Road, Benton Township, Columbia County.
State Police At Lamar Missing person
RENOVO — Troopers are looking for 24-year-old Joseph Bennett, of Lock Haven, who has been reported missing. He last spoke to his mother via Facebook in September.
Bennett is described as being 5-feet, 7-inches tall, weighing 110 pounds and having sandy hair and hazel eyes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call troopers at 570-726-6000.
