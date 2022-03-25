NASCAR point standings
Cup: 1. Chase Elliott, 171; 2. Joey Logano, 164; 3. Chase Briscoe, 156; 4. William Byron, 150; 5. Kyle Busch, 148; 6. Ryan Blaney, 148; 7. Aric Almirola, 144; 8. Martin Truex, 142; 9. Alex Bowman, 140; 10. Ross Chastain, 137; 11. Kurt Busch, 136; 12. Kyle Larson, 135; 13. Daniel Suarez, 127; 14. Kevin Harvick, 127; 15. Tyler Reddick, 126; 16. Brad Keselowski, 122.
Xfinity: 1. Noah Gragson, 223; 2. Ty Gibbs, 204; 3. AJ Allmendinger, 204; 4. Justin Allgaier, 172; 5. Josh Berry, 164; 6. Brandon Jones, 153; 7. Daniel Hemric, 146; 8. Austin Hill, 137; 9. Riley Herbst, 128; 10. Ryan Sieg, 125; 11. Landon Cassill, 122; 12. Sheldon Creed, 122.
Truck: 1. Chandler Smith, 132; 2. Tanner Gray, 119; 3. Ty Majeski, 115; 4. Stewart Friesen, 106; 5. Ben Rhodes, 105; 6. Christian Eckes, 88; 7. Austin Self, 84; 8. John Hunter Nemecheck, 80; 9. Zane Smith, 79; 10. Matt Crafton, 78.
