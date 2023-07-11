Actor Susan Seaforth Hayes is 80. Singer Jeff Hanna (Nitty Gritty Dirt Band) is 76. Ventriloquist-actor Jay Johnson is 74. Actor Bruce McGill is 73. Actor Stephen Lang is 71. Actor Mindy Sterling is 70. Actor Sela Ward is 67. Reggae singer Michael Rose (Black Uhuru) is 66. Singer Peter Murphy is 66. Actor Mark Lester is 65. Jazz musician Kirk Whalum is 65. Singer Suzanne Vega is 64. Rock guitarist Richie Sambora (Bon Jovi) is 64. Actor Lisa Rinna is 60. Rock musician Scott Shriner (Weezer) is 58. Actor Debbe (correct) Dunning is 57. Actor Greg Grunberg is 57. Wildlife expert Jeff Corwin is 56. Actor Justin Chambers is 53. Actor Leisha Hailey is 52. Actor Michael Rosenbaum is 51. Pop-rock singer Andrew Bird is 50. Country singer Scotty Emerick is 50. Rapper Lil’ Kim is 49. U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona is 48. Actor Jon Wellner is 48. Rapper Lil’ Zane is 42. Pop-jazz singer-musician Peter Cincotti is 40. Actor Serinda Swan is 39. Actor Robert Adamson is 38. Actor David Henrie is 34. Actor Connor Paolo is 33. Former tennis player Caroline Wozniacki is 33. R&B/pop singer Alessia Cara is 27.

