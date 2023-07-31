Tuesday, Aug. 1
• Blood pressure and blood sugar screening, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Sunbury YMCA, 1150 N. Fourth St., Sunbury.
• National Night Out, 6 to 8 p.m., Warrior Run Area Fire Department, Watsontown.
• National Night Out, 6 to 9 p.m. St. Mary’s Street Park, Lewisburg.
• Edible Insects program, 6:30 p.m., Eagle Grange No. 1, Route 15 and East Blind Road, Montgomery. 717-921-1957.
Wednesday, Aug. 2
• Toddler/Preschool Storytime in the Park, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Mifflinburg Community Park, North Fifth Street, Mifflinburg. 570-966-0831. (R)
• Tween Trivia: All Things Disney, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Public Library for Union County, Reitz Boulevard, Lewisburg.
• Bariatric support group, 6 to 7 p.m., Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, 25 Lystra Rogers Drive, Lewisburg. The topic will be Calorie Density.
• Music in the Park, 7 p.m., Lewisburg Area Recreation Park, 218 N. 15th St., Lewisburg. Featuring TL and KJ.
Thursday, Aug. 3
• Free blood pressure, blood glucose, bone density and lipid point of care screening, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA, 1150 N. Fourth St., Sunbury.
• Novel Thoughts Book Club, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Herr Memorial Library, Market Street, Mifflinburg. 570-966-0831. (R)
• Open house, 3 to 6 p.m., Kingdom Kidz, 11 E. Third St., Watsontown.
• Rep. Michael Stender (R-108) office open house, 3 to 6 p.m., 2 Filbert St., Milton.
• Adult Writers Group, 5 to 6 p.m., Herr Memorial Library, Market Street, Mifflinburg. 570-966-0831. (R)
• Book Talk: 20 Lives Ignited, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Public Library for Union County, Reitz Boulevard, Lewisburg. Presented by Tharifa Wenrich. 570-523-1172. (R)
Friday, Aug. 4
• Baby Storytime, 11 a.m., Public Library for Union County, Reitz Boulevard, Lewisburg. 570-523-1172. (R)
