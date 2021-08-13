Selinsgrove Speedway point standings
410 Sprint Cars: 1. Blane Heimbach, 1080; 2. Chase Dietz, 1010; 3. Danny Dietrich, 960.
Super Late Models: 1. Jeff Rine, 1670; 2. Dylan Yoder, 1670; 3. Jim Yoder, 1490.
305 sprint cars: 1. Garrett Bard, 1480; 2. Ken Duke, 1420; 3. Doug Dodson, 1370.
Limited Late Models: 1. Devin Hart, 1670; 2. Andrew Yoder, 1540; 3. Cassey Steinhoff, 1350.
360 Sprint Cars: 1. Mark Smith, 1140; 2. Jason Shultz, 1140; 3. Derek Locke, 1070.
Roadrunners: 1. Jake Jones, 2810; 2. Terry Kramer, 2520; 3. Keith Bissinger, 2490.
