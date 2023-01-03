In 1777, Gen. George Washington’s army routed the British in the Battle of Princeton, New Jersey.
In 1861, more than two weeks before Georgia seceded from the union, the state militia seized Fort Pulaski at the order of Gov. Joseph E. Brown.
In 1959, Alaska became the 49th state as President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed a proclamation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.