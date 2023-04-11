Tuesday, April 11

Boys baseball

Lewisburg at Jersey Shore, 4:30 p.m.

Girls softball

Warrior Run at Midd-West, 4:30 p.m.

Montoursville at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.

Shamokin at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.

Central Columbia at Milton, 4:30 p.m.

Coed track and field

Mount Carmel at Warrior Run, 4 p.m.

Mifflinburg at Montoursville, 4 p.m.

Girls lacrosse

Mifflin County at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.

Boys tennis

Lewisburg at Selinsgrove, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, April 12

Boys baseball

Jersey Shore at Milton, 4:30 p.m.

Warrior Run at Montgomery, 4:30 p.m.

Southern Columbia at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.

Lewisburg at Shikellamy, 4:30 p.m.

Boys tennis

Mifflinburg at Loyalsock, 4 p.m.

Lewisburg at Central Mountain, 4 p.m.

Shikellamy at Milton, 4 p.m.

Boys lacrosse

North Pocono at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.

Coed track and field

Lewisburg at Central Columbia, 4 p.m.

Milton at Jersey Shore, 4 p.m.

Thursday, April 13

Boys baseball

Milton at Danville, 4:30 p.m.

Girls softball

Loyalsock at Warrior Run, 4:30 p.m.

Lewisburg at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.

Milton at Montoursville, 4:30 p.m.

Boys lacrosse

Lewisburg at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.

Boys tennis

Central Columbia at Mifflinburg, 4 p.m.

Friday, April 14

Boys baseball

Lewisburg at Warrior Run, 4:30 p.m.

Girls softball

Warrior Run at Shikellamy, 4:30 p.m.

Selinsgrove at Milton, 4:30 p.m.

Girls lacrosse

Lewisburg at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 15

Coed track and field

Lewisburg, Mifflinburg, Milton, Warrior Run at Selinsgrove Invitational, 9 a.m.

