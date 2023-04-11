Tuesday, April 11
Boys baseball
Lewisburg at Jersey Shore, 4:30 p.m.
Girls softball
Warrior Run at Midd-West, 4:30 p.m.
Montoursville at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.
Shamokin at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.
Central Columbia at Milton, 4:30 p.m.
Coed track and field
Mount Carmel at Warrior Run, 4 p.m.
Mifflinburg at Montoursville, 4 p.m.
Girls lacrosse
Mifflin County at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.
Boys tennis
Lewisburg at Selinsgrove, 4 p.m.
Wednesday, April 12
Boys baseball
Jersey Shore at Milton, 4:30 p.m.
Warrior Run at Montgomery, 4:30 p.m.
Southern Columbia at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.
Lewisburg at Shikellamy, 4:30 p.m.
Boys tennis
Mifflinburg at Loyalsock, 4 p.m.
Lewisburg at Central Mountain, 4 p.m.
Shikellamy at Milton, 4 p.m.
Boys lacrosse
North Pocono at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.
Coed track and field
Lewisburg at Central Columbia, 4 p.m.
Milton at Jersey Shore, 4 p.m.
Thursday, April 13
Boys baseball
Milton at Danville, 4:30 p.m.
Girls softball
Loyalsock at Warrior Run, 4:30 p.m.
Lewisburg at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.
Milton at Montoursville, 4:30 p.m.
Boys lacrosse
Lewisburg at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.
Boys tennis
Central Columbia at Mifflinburg, 4 p.m.
Friday, April 14
Boys baseball
Lewisburg at Warrior Run, 4:30 p.m.
Girls softball
Warrior Run at Shikellamy, 4:30 p.m.
Selinsgrove at Milton, 4:30 p.m.
Girls lacrosse
Lewisburg at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 15
Coed track and field
Lewisburg, Mifflinburg, Milton, Warrior Run at Selinsgrove Invitational, 9 a.m.
