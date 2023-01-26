Bucknell University announces dean’s list
LEWISBURG — Bucknell University has released its dean’s list for outstanding academic achievement during the fall semester.
A student must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a scale of 4.0 to receive dean’s list recognition.
Local students named to the list include:
• Evan Peeling, Allenwood, Class of 2026
Jamie Fedorjaka, Lewisburg, Class of 2024
• Alejandro Lopez Garcia, Lewisburg, Class of 2023
• Simbi Maphosa, Lewisburg, Class of 2023
• Joanna Raup-Collado, Lewisburg, Class of 2023
• Kameron Schreffler, Lewisburg, Class of 2023
• Randy Thein, Lewisburg, Class of 2023
• Ryan Veloz, Lewisburg, Class of 2023
• Allison Wagner, Lewisburg, Class of 2023
• Harmony Yeung, Lewisburg, Class of 2025
• Qixiao Zhu, Lewisburg, Class of 2023
• Tyler Burns, Mifflinburg, Class of 2023
• Claire Hayes, Mifflinburg, Class of 2026
• Seth Pletcher, Mifflinburg, Class of 2023
• Colbey Russell, Mifflinburg, Class of 2024
• Dillan Guinn-Bailey, Milton, Class of 2026
• Ethan Dreese, New Berlin, Class of 2026
• Joshua Hauck, New Berlin, Class of 2026
• Tori Brink, New Columbia, Class of 2024
• Alex Boyer, Watsontown, Class of 2024
• Nathan McCormack, Watsontown, Class of 2026
• Jevin Lauver, Winfield, Class of 2026
Bloomsburg University announces fall dean’s listBLOOMSBURG — Commonwealth University-Bloomsburg has announced its fall dean’s list.
To qualify, a student must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher (based on 4.0) during the semester.
Local students named to the list include:
• Ryli Amabile, Mifflinburg
• Kayleigh Bausinger, Watsontown
• Brody Bender, Milton
• Brianna Bitler, Watsontown
• Sarah Bolig, Winfield
• Kylee Brouse, Watsontown
• Molly Brown, Milton
• Alyssa Byers, Milton
• Jacob Caudle, Milton
• Valerie Cerrone, Allenwood
• Dante Colon, Mifflinburg
• Jasmine Crosby, Lewisburg
• Andrea Cuddeback, Montgomery
• Jacob Cuddeback, Montgomery
• Brianna Doebler, Mifflinburg
• Draven Doebler, Lewisburg
• Rylee Doebler, Lewisburg
• Caden Dufrene, Watsontown
• Melannie Egan, Lewisburg
• Mohryon Enders, Mifflinburg
• Taylor Farrow, Winfield
• Ryleigh Faust, Lewisburg
• Simeon Fitzmartin, Milton
• Paige Foura, Turbotville
• Laura Frontz, Allenwood
• Jacob Geedey, Milton
• Mackenzie Geedey, Milton
• Dawson Geiser, Milton
• Emilianna George, Milton
• Dana Grigsby, New Columbia
• Travis Groover, Watsontown
• Alex Guffey, Milton
• Julia Haines, of Mifflinburg
• Grace Hilkert, Lewisburg
• Mari Hoffman, Milton
• Brandon Ikeler, Winfield
• Abigail Imgrund, Penns Creek
• Nicole Keim, Watsontown
• Cassia Kiepke, Lewisburg
• Ceili Klaus, Lewisburg
• Sarah Koch, Lewisburg
• Dakotah Kurtz, Watsontown
• Landan Kurtz, Watsontown
• Madelyn Masser, Watsontown
• Megan Mericle, Milton
• Brock Noone, Lewisburg
• Tatum Omlor, Lewisburg
• Donna Peterman, New Columbia
• Nathan Rauch, New Columbia
• Zoe Reese, Watsontown
• Casey Reinard, Penns Creek
• Scott Rheam, Lewisburg
• Charles Ricketts, Turbotville
• Garrett Russell, Milton
• Kenneth Shirk, Millmont
• Madison Short, Montgomery
• Maddison Smith, New Columbia
• Madison Snyder, Milton
• Teisha Spaid, Mifflinburg
• Adam Spriggle, Lewisburg
• Laci Starmack, Lewisburg
• Jade Swartz, Watsontown
• Madison Walter, Mifflinburg
• Carson Welliver, Turbotville
• Sean Witmer, Millmont
• Nathan Yohn, Turbotville
Susquehanna names dean’s list studentsSELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University has announced its fall semester dean’s list.
The dean’s list recognizes students who achieve a grade point average of 3.4 or higher out of a possible 4.0 for the semester. To qualify, students must complete a minimum of 12 semester hours.
Local students named to the list include:
• Brennan Baker, Lewisburg
• Mario Colon, Lewisburg
• Grace Evans, Lewisburg
• Katherine Gruver, Lewisburg
• Porter Malloy, Lewisburg
• Chloe Michaels, Lewisburg
• Caleb Coker, Mifflinburg
• Kyley Hoffmaster, Mifflinburg
• Benjamin Hornig, Mifflinburg
• Eleazar Mironenko, Mifflinburg
• Matthew Reber, Mifflinburg
• Rebekah Wiand, Mifflinburg
• Jacob Craig, Milton
• Cole Goodwin, Milton
• Kayli Johnson, Milton
• Jamison Greiner, New Berlin
• Jayme Underhill, New Berlin
• Gavin Perrin, Turbotville
• Maggie Gelnett, Watsontown
• Delaynee McLeod, Watsontown
• Sydney Greiner, West Milton
• McKenna Mowry, Winfield
