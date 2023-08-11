Rock musician Jim Kale (Guess Who) is 80. Magazine columnist Marilyn Vos Savant is 77. Country singer John Conlee is 77. Singer Eric Carmen is 74. Computer scientist and Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak is 73. Wrestler-actor Hulk Hogan is 70. Singer Joe Jackson is 69. Playwright David Henry Hwang is 66. Actor Miguel A. Nunez Jr. is 64. Actor Viola Davis is 58. Actor Embeth Davidtz is 58. Actor Duane Martin is 58. Actor-host Joe Rogan is 56. R&B musician Chris Dave is 55. Actor Anna Gunn is 55. Actor Ashley Jensen is 55. Actor Sophie Okonedo is 55. Rock guitarist Charlie Sexton is 55. Hip-hop artist Ali Shaheed Muhammad is 53. Actor Nigel Harman is 50. Actor Will Friedle is 47. Rock singer Ben Gibbard is 47. Actor Rob Kerkovich is 44. Actor Merritt Wever is 43. Actor Chris Hemsworth is 40. Rock musician Heath Fogg (Alabama Shakes) is 39. Rapper Asher Roth is 38. Actor Alyson Stoner is 30.
