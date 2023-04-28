Actor-singer Ann-Margret is 82. Actor Paul Guilfoyle (“CSI”) is 74. Former “Tonight Show” host Jay Leno is 73. Actor Mary McDonnell is 71. Singer-bassist Kim Gordon of Sonic Youth is 70. Rapper Too Short is 57. Actor Bridget Moynahan (“Blue Bloods”) is 52. Actor Chris Young is 52. Rapper Big Gipp of Goodie Mob is 51. Actor Elisabeth Rohm (“Law and Order”) is 50. Actor Jorge Garcia (“Hawaii Five-0,” “Lost”) is 50. Actor Penelope Cruz is 49. Actor Nate Richert (“Sabrina the Teenage Witch”) is 45. TV personalities Drew and Jonathan Scott (“The Property Brothers”) are 45. Actor Jessica Alba is 42. Actor Harry Shum Jr. (“Glee”) is 41. Actor Jenna Ushkowitz (“Glee”) is 37. Actor Aleisha Allen (“School of Rock,” ″Are We There Yet?”) is 32.

