Penn College
WILLIAMSPORT — Pennsylvania College of Technology has selected Jeffrey J. Brown, an administrator with more than 20 years experience advancing the use of technology in higher education, to serve as vice president for information technology/chief information officer.
Brown, who started his duties on July 12, comes to Penn College from Champlain College, Burlington, Vt., where he has been employed as vice president for technology/chief information officer.
Previously, he was chief information officer and director of IT user services at the University of North Carolina Asheville. He also served as associate director of computing services, systems programmer and programmer analyst at the University of South Florida, College of Arts and Sciences.
Brown holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of South Florida and an Associate of Arts in psychology from St. John’s River State College, Orange Park, Fla. He also has certifications in lean/agile management and practice.
In his new role at Penn College, Brown will provide leadership, vision, management and advanced technical knowledge in the design, development and implementation of the college’s strategic plans for information technology.
He will also coordinate campus-wide information technology planning among Information Technology Services, Educational and Emerging Technologies, Academic Affairs, academic school offices, administrative offices, the Madigan Library and Workforce Development at Penn College. Brown will also serve on President’s Council.
Brown, an Ohio native, and his spouse, Jessica, a native Floridian and anthropologist-researcher who works as a data scientist for an online data platform, enjoy hiking, gardening and travel.
UPMC Health Plan
PITTSBURGH — UPMC Health Plan recently announced that members’ out-of-pocket cost waivers for in-network telehealth and inpatient COVID-19 treatments have been extended to July 20, as permitted under current state and federal emergency declarations.
The Health Plan also reminded all Pennsylvanians of expanded health coverage options and tax credits available from federal, COVID relief-focused legislation.
UPMC Health Plan will waive all member cost-sharing, such as deductibles, copayments, and coinsurance through July 20 for selected in-network COVID-19 treatments, including inpatient hospital services and emerging, proven therapies such as monoclonal antibody treatments offered by UPMC.
According to UPMC clinical leaders, this is the only treatment that has been shown to improve outcomes for mild to moderate COVID-19 cases, and UPMC is providing this treatment to individuals who meet certain guidelines.
UPMC Health Plan will continue waiving all deductibles, copayments, and coinsurance for in-network telehealth (virtual) visits with a health care provider, including through UPMC AnywhereCare through July 20. During the COVID-19 pandemic, these types of visits have become increasingly popular with consumers and their providers.
Both before and during the current public health emergency, UPMC Health Plan has covered a wide range of telehealth services for preventive care, acute care, and medical condition management.
Geisinger ConvenientCare
DANVILLE — With the traditional respiratory virus season winding down, all Geisinger ConvenientCare walk-in clinics are back to normal operations, with five locations no longer designated as cold and flu centers.
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Danville, Lewistown, Scranton, State College and Wilkes-Barre locations were transitioned to ConvenientCare Cold and Flu Centers. While the locations continued providing all walk-in care services, their focus was on respiratory viruses.
