rabbittransit
HARRISBURG — Rabbittransit and Capital Area Transit, in partnership with PennDOT and the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services, recently launched a digital online application for paratransit service, known as FindMyRide Eligibility.
This platform offers a way to complete an application directly online for several transportation assistance programs available, including: Seniors, Medicaid transportation recipients, persons with mental health/intellectual and developmental disabilities and those willing to pay full fare who do not qualify for other funding sources.
Eligibility for transportation funding programs is determined based on answering the online application questions and uploading the required documents. An added benefit of the system is the easy for caregivers and caseworker to individuals signing up for transportation service.
After completing the online application, it is automatically sent to the transit authority for review and approval communication will be sent back via email. This feature is one more enhancement in the FindMyRide service.
For more information, call 800-632-9063 or visit www.rabbittransit.org or www.cattransit.com.
SEDA-COGLEWISBURG — Aaron Crawford recently joined the Community Development staff as a program analyst.
He has experience in project management, public speaking, grant writing, and local government work. He graduated in April 2020 with a master’s degree from the University of Pittsburgh in public administration, with a major in public and non-profit management, with a minor in urban affairs and planning.
Susan Martin was hired as a program assistant in the Community Development program. She has experience with housing programs through the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development. She has an associate’s degree from Olean Business Institute.
Nadine Simpson joined the Community Development program as a program assistant. She is taking classes in environmental science at Southern New Hampshire University. She has experience in management and customer service experience.
PennDOTMONTOURSVILLE — Tanner Lamoreaux has been named PennDOT District 3 Employee of the Month for September.
Lamoreaux is a transportation construction inspector (TCI) for District 3. As a TCI he is responsible for ensuring all highway and bridge construction projects and construction materials conform to all standards, policies, and procedures for workmanship, quality, and placement of materials. This work also includes documenting work progress, materials quantities and quality, and adherence to the project plans and contract. Work could include testing and control of construction materials in bituminous plants, concrete plants, and quarries.
After completing his engineering technician rotation last year, he assisted the Construction Design Unit during the winter months to complete several projects within the necessary time constraints.
Lamoreaux is currently assigned to the Bloomsburg reconstruction project, where he serves as a construction inspector as well as a liaison between the designers, elected officials, and contractor.
A two-year PennDOT employee, Lamoreaux lives in Stillwater, Columbia County, with his wife Christa, daughter Eislee and son Bridger. In his spare time, Lamoreaux enjoys hunting, fishing and spending time with his family.
Community Arts CenterWILLIAMSPORT — Leadership at the Community Arts Center – a wholly owned subsidiary of Pennsylvania College of Technology that merged with the college for administrative purposes in June – is transitioning.
Having helped to guide the administrative consolidation of the Arts Center with Penn College, Chuck Still, executive director, is turning over the reins to James R. Dougherty III, who has been employed with the college since 2003, most recently as director of computer and media services.
Dougherty also has an extensive background in multimedia production and the performing arts, and he has ties to the Greater Williamsport community, including the Uptown Music Collective and Lycoming Arts. He has performed live and played in studio settings as a drummer and percussionist.
Still will assist with the transition and serve in a consulting role in the coming months.
Dougherty has worked at the college in a variety of capacities including instructional technology, audio-visual services, and digital media. He has taught Penn College courses in video production, multimedia communications, live broadcasting, narrative filmmaking, digital media editing and web-based media management. He has taught similar classes as an adjunct faculty member at Lycoming College and Bloomsburg University. Previously, he worked in the private sector as a multimedia producer and senior technician/software trainer.
He earned a Bachelor of Arts in film and media arts from Temple University, and he holds a master’s degree in instructional technology from Bloomsburg University.
Dougherty is a member of the Consortium of College and University Media Centers, a former board member of the Central Pennsylvania Film Office and the South Williamsport Youth Fund, a volunteer with Little League International and a volunteer coach and referee with the American Youth Soccer Organization since 2010.
Penn College extensively renovated and reopened the Community Arts Center, the former Capitol Theatre, in 1993. Since then, the 2,200-seat venue, located at 220 W. Fourth St., has hosted nearly 2 million patrons for live performances, cultural and education events, and films.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.