In 1862, the Second Battle of Bull Run began in Prince William County, Virginia, during the Civil War; the result was a Confederate victory.
In 1963, more than 200,000 people listened as the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C.
