Monday, May 15
Boys baseball
Millville at Warrior Run, 4:30 p.m.
Girls softball
Muncy at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, May 16
Girls softball
Williamsport at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday, May 17
Boys baseball
Muncy at Warrior Run, 4:30 p.m.
Milton at Williamsport, 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, May 18
Girls softball
Mifflinburg at Shikellamy, 4:30 p.m.
Warrior Run at Loyalsock, 4:30 p.m.
Coed track and field
District 4 Championships (at Williamsport H.S.), TBA
Friday, May 19
Girls softball
Mumcy at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 20
Coed track and field
District 4 Championships (at Williamsport H.S.), TBA
