NASCAR point standings
Cup: 1. Martin Truex, 525; 2. William Byron, 512; 3. Ryan Blaney, 501; 4. Ross Chastain, 501; 5. Kevin Harvick, 500; 6. Kyle Busch, 496; 7. Christopher Bell, 493; 8. Denny Hamlin, 462; 9. Joey Logano, 444; 10. Kyle Larson, 440; 11. Chris Buescher, 430; 12. Brad Keselowski, 424; 13. Tyler Reddick, 420; 14. Ricky Stenhouse, 400; 15. Buba Wallace, 354; 16. Alex Bowman, 331.
Xfinity: 1. John Hunter Nemecheck, 547; 2. Austin Hill, 543; 3. Justin Allgaier, 522; 4. Cole Custer, 488; 5. Josh Berry, 435; 6. Chandler Smith, 425; 7. Sheldon Creed, 426; 8. Sammy Smith, 386; 9. Sam Mayer, 385; 10. Riley Herbst, 371; 11. Daniel Hemrick, 362; 12. Parker Kligerman, 344.
Truck: 1. Corey Heim, 425; 2. Ty Majeski, 424; 3. Grant Enfinger, 416; 4. Zane Smith, 406; 5. Ben Rhodes, 393; 6. Christian Eckes, 389; 7. Carson Hocevar, 337; 8. Matt Crafton, 332; 9. Stewart Friesen, 325; 10. Matt DiBenedetto, 318.
