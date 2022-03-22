Geisinger Health System
DANVILLE — Geisinger has recognized 10 employees with the Susan M. Robel Nursing Scholarship and Caring Award.
Created to honor the legacy of Sue Robel, Geisinger’s former chief nursing officer and co-chief patient experience officer, the two award programs annually recognize the dedicated work of Geisinger employees.
The Caring Award honors Geisinger employees who are dedicated to caring for others in the workplace and beyond. Winners receive $500 in cash and $500 for their charity of choice.
The Caring Award winners are: Carlos Castillo, Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center; Candace Cremard, RN, Geisinger Community Medical Center; Ashley Hoffman, Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center; Judy Rockey, RN, Geisinger Scenery Park; and Michele Swida, RN, Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.
The Nursing Scholarship program recognizes employees currently enrolled in nursing school who exemplify what it means to go above and beyond in providing patient care.
These people continually show a commitment to meeting the highest standards of bedside care and work tirelessly to make sure patients are treated with the utmost compassion and kindness. Each scholarship recipient receives $1,000 toward their tuition, funded by the Alice E. Steele Endowment.
The Nursing Scholarship winners are: Brianna Benscoter, RN, Geisinger Medical Center; Megan Harshbarger, Geisinger Lewistown Hospital; Jasselis Pozo-Guzman, Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center; Terri Seidel, RN, Geisinger Medical Center; and Katelyn Urbina, RN, Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.
Citizens’ Electric
LEWISBURG — Citizens’ Electric Co. has been recognized as a Tree Line USA utility for the 20th consecutive year.
The Lewisburg-based electric provider was selected for the Tree Line USA designation in recognition of its commitment to proper urban forest management practices.
Tree Line USA, a partnership between the National Arbor Day Foundation and the National Association of State Foresters, annually recognizes utilities for pursuing best practices that protect and cultivate America’s urban tree canopy. In addition, the program promotes the delivery of safe and reliable electricity while maintaining healthy community forests.
Weis Markets
LEWISBURG — Weis Markets recently presented a check for more than $7,000 to help support local Special Olympics Pennsylvania — Centre County athletes.
This past fall, customers at local Weis Markets had the option of rounding up their order, or to donate $1, $3, $5 or $10, at checkout, to help support Special Olympics athletes in their community.
“We are so thankful for the support that we receive from our volunteers and local community. We couldn’t do it without them. Weis’s generous support helps us make a huge impact in the lives of our athletes,” said Pam Velasquez, Regional Executive Director – The Wilds Region, Special Olympics Pennsylvania.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.