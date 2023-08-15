Tuesday, Aug. 15
Coed golf
Mifflinburg at Shamokin (at Indian Hills), 1 p.m.
Minor League baseball
Williamsport at Frederick, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 16
Minor League baseball
Williamsport at Frederick, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 17
Minor League baseball
Williamsport at Frederick, 7 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 18
Minor League baseball
Williamsport at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 19
High school football scrimmages
Milton at Montgomery, 10 a.m.
Minor League baseball
Williamsport at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 20
Minor League baseball
Williamsport at Mahoning Valley, 2:05 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 21
Girls tennis
Hughesville at Mifflinburg, 4 p.m.
Loyalsock at Lewisburg, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 22
Coed golf
Lewisburg at Milton (at Wynding Brook), 3:30 p.m.
Minor League baseball
Williamsport at State College, 6:35 p.m.
