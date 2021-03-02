HOUSTON (AP) — The NIT is moving the entire 2021 event to Texas, taking the semifinals and championship game out of New York’s Madison Square Garden for the first time in the 83-year history of college basketball’s oldest postseason tournament.
The pandemic is also reducing the field to 16 teams from the usual 32, and all games are set for the Dallas area. The two venues are the University of North Texas in Denton and an arena in Frisco that is home to a G League team affiliated with the Dallas Mavericks.
Dempsey out at Binghamton
VESTAL, N.Y. (AP) — Binghamton University announced Monday that men’s basketball coach Tommy Dempsey is out and assistant Levell Sanders has been named interim coach for next season.
Athletic director Patrick Elliott said in a news release that Dempsey’s contract would not be renewed after his nine years at the helm.
Dempsey finishes with a 71-194 record at Binghamton in nine seasons. He was the second America East Conference coach to find out Monday that his contract would not be renewed, joining Albany’s Will Brown.
