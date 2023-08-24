Thursday, Aug. 24
Girls tennis
Lewisburg at Montgomery Tournament, 5 p.m.
Danville at Milton, 4 p.m.
Coed golf
Mifflinburg at Warrior Run (at Wynding Brook), 3:30 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Lewisburg (at Bucknell G.C.), 3:30 p.m.
Minor League baseball
State College at Williamsport, 6:35 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 25
High school football
Mifflinburg at Midd-West, 7 p.m.
Lewisburg at Shamokin, 7 p.m.
Milton at South Williamsport, 7 p.m.
Warrior Run at Muncy, 7 p.m.
Girls soccer
Jersey Shore at Milton,
Minor League baseball
Williamsport at West Virginia, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 26
Boys soccer
Mifflinburg at Penns Valley, 2 p.m.
Milton at Millville, noon
Girls soccer
Milton at Millville, 10 a.m.
Field hockey
Mifflinburg at Shikellamy, 11 a.m.
Benton at Milton, 4 p.m.
Warrior Run at Muncy, 11 a.m.
Girls tennis
Lewisburg at Montgomery Tournament, 5 p.m.
Minor League baseball
Williamsport at West Virginia, 7 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 27
Minor League baseball
Williamsport at West Virginia, 4 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 28
Boys soccer
Southern Columbia at Milton, 7 p.m.
Warrior Run at Loyalsock, 7 p.m.
Girls soccer
Shikellamy at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.
Williamsport at Warrior Run, 7 p.m.
Girls volleyball
Lewisburg at Hughesville, 5:30 p.m.
Girls tennis
Mifflinburg at Bloomsburg, 4 p.m.
Milton at Shikellamy, 4 p.m.
Coed golf
Warrior Run at Loyalsock (at Williamsport C.C.), 3:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 29
Boys soccer
Williamsport at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.
Belleville Mennonite at Meadowbrook, 4:30 p.m.
