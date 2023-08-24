Thursday, Aug. 24

Girls tennis

Lewisburg at Montgomery Tournament, 5 p.m.

Danville at Milton, 4 p.m.

Coed golf

Mifflinburg at Warrior Run (at Wynding Brook), 3:30 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Lewisburg (at Bucknell G.C.), 3:30 p.m.

Minor League baseball

State College at Williamsport, 6:35 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 25

High school football

Mifflinburg at Midd-West, 7 p.m.

Lewisburg at Shamokin, 7 p.m.

Milton at South Williamsport, 7 p.m.

Warrior Run at Muncy, 7 p.m.

Girls soccer

Jersey Shore at Milton,

Minor League baseball

Williamsport at West Virginia, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 26

Boys soccer

Mifflinburg at Penns Valley, 2 p.m.

Milton at Millville, noon

Girls soccer

Milton at Millville, 10 a.m.

Field hockey

Mifflinburg at Shikellamy, 11 a.m.

Benton at Milton, 4 p.m.

Warrior Run at Muncy, 11 a.m.

Girls tennis

Lewisburg at Montgomery Tournament, 5 p.m.

Minor League baseball

Williamsport at West Virginia, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 27

Minor League baseball

Williamsport at West Virginia, 4 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 28

Boys soccer

Southern Columbia at Milton, 7 p.m.

Warrior Run at Loyalsock, 7 p.m.

Girls soccer

Shikellamy at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.

Williamsport at Warrior Run, 7 p.m.

Girls volleyball

Lewisburg at Hughesville, 5:30 p.m.

Girls tennis

Mifflinburg at Bloomsburg, 4 p.m.

Milton at Shikellamy, 4 p.m.

Coed golf

Warrior Run at Loyalsock (at Williamsport C.C.), 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 29

Boys soccer

Williamsport at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.

Belleville Mennonite at Meadowbrook, 4:30 p.m.

