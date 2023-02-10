Opera singer Leontyne Price is 96. Actor Robert Wagner is 93. Singer Roberta Flack is 86. Singer Jimmy Merchant (Frankie Lymon and the Teenagers) is 83. Rock musician Bob Spalding (The Ventures) is 76. Olympic gold-medal swimmer Mark Spitz is 73. Walt Disney Co. executive Robert Iger is 72. Rock musician and composer Cory Lerios (Pablo Cruise) is 72. World Golf Hall of Famer Greg Norman is 68. Actor Kathleen Beller is 67. Country singer Lionel Cartwright is 63. Movie director Alexander Payne is 62. ABC News correspondent George Stephanopoulos is 62. Political commentator Glenn Beck is 59. Actor Laura Dern is 56. Writer-producer-director Vince Gilligan (TV: “Breaking Bad”) is 56. Country singer Dude Mowrey is 51. Actor Jason Olive is 51. Actor Elizabeth Banks is 49. Actor Julia Pace Mitchell is 45. Reggaeton singer Don Omar is 45. Actor Uzo Aduba is 42. Actor Stephanie Beatriz is 42. Actor Max Brown is 42. Actor Barry Sloane is 42. Rock singer Eric Dill is 41. Actor Trevante Rhodes is 33. Actor Emma Roberts is 32. Actor Makenzie Vega is 29. Actor Chloe Grace Moretz is 26. Actor Yara Shahidi is 23.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.