Actor George Takei (“Star Trek”) is 86. Singer Johnny Tillotson is 85. Actor Ryan O’Neal is 82. Bluegrass musician Doyle Lawson of Doyle Lawson and Quicksilver is 78. Keyboardist Craig Frost of Grand Funk Railroad is 75. Actor Veronica Cartwright (TV’s “24: Legacy, film’s “Aliens”) is 74. Actor Jessica Lange is 74. Actor Clint Howard is 64. Actor Crispin Glover is 59. Actor Andy Serkis (“Lord of the Rings”) is 59. Country singer Wade Hayes is 54. Actor Shemar Moore (“Criminal Minds”) is 53. Actor Carmen Electra is 51. Actor Joey Lawrence (“Blossom,” ″Brotherly Love”) is 47. Multi-instrumentalist Clay Cook of the Zac Brown Band is 45. Actor Clayne Crawford (TV’s “Lethal Weapon”) is 45. Actor Tim Jo (“The Neighbors”) is 39. Actor Carlos Valdes (TV’s “The Flash) is 34.
