Selinsgrove Speedway point standings

410 sprint cars: 1. Blane Heimbach, 1190; 2. Devon Borden, 1670; 3. Michael Walter II, 1665

Super late models: 1. Bryan Bernheisel, 3880; 2. Dylan Yoder, 3540; 3. Jeff Rine, 3510

305 sprint cars: 1. Ken Duke, 2910; 2. Garrett Bard, 27555; 3. Austin Reed, 2665

Limited late models: 1. Andrew Yoder, 2040; 2. Devin Hart, 1840; 3. Trent Brenneman, 1650

360 sprint cars: 1. Jason Shultz, 1350; 2. Derek Locke, 1170; 3. Mark Smith, 1040

Roadrunners: 1. Nathan Romig, 3690; 2. Keith Bissinger, 3660; 3. Jake Jones, 3510

