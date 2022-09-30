Selinsgrove Speedway point standings
410 sprint cars: 1. Blane Heimbach, 1190; 2. Devon Borden, 1670; 3. Michael Walter II, 1665
Super late models: 1. Bryan Bernheisel, 3880; 2. Dylan Yoder, 3540; 3. Jeff Rine, 3510
305 sprint cars: 1. Ken Duke, 2910; 2. Garrett Bard, 27555; 3. Austin Reed, 2665
Limited late models: 1. Andrew Yoder, 2040; 2. Devin Hart, 1840; 3. Trent Brenneman, 1650
360 sprint cars: 1. Jason Shultz, 1350; 2. Derek Locke, 1170; 3. Mark Smith, 1040
Roadrunners: 1. Nathan Romig, 3690; 2. Keith Bissinger, 3660; 3. Jake Jones, 3510
