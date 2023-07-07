NASCAR point standings
Cup: 1. Martin Truex, 591; 2. William Byron, 582; 3. Ross Chastain, 573; 4. Christopher Bell, 570; 5. Kyle Busch, 560; 6. Denny Hamlin, 538; 7. Kevin Harvick, 523; 8. Kyle Larson, 521; 9. Ryan Blaney, 506; 10. Joey Logano, 491; 11. Chris Buescher, 476; 12. Tyler Reddick, 463; 13. Brad Keselowski, 463; 14. Ricky Stenhouse, 418; 15. Buba Wallace, 387; 16. Ty Gibbs, 378.
Xfinity: 1. John Hunter Nemecheck, 638; 2. Austin Hill, 622; 3. Cole Custer, 594; 4. Justin Allgaier, 593; 5. Chandler Smith, 498; 6. Josh Berry, 484; 7. Sam Mayer, 448; 8. Sheldon Creed, 445; 9. Daniel Hemrick, 436; 10. Sammy Smith, 435; 11. Riley Herbst, 429; 12. Parker Kligerman, 403.
Truck: 1. Corey Heim, 474; 2. Zane Smith, 458; 3. Grant Enfinger, 443; 4. Ty Majeski, 430; 5. Ben Rhodes, 427; 6. Christian Eckes, 404; 7. Carson Hocevar, 393; 8. Matt DiBenedetto, 358; 9. Matt Crafton, 354; 10. Nick Sanchez, 350.
