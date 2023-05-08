1846: The first major battle of the Mexican War was fought. The battle occurred in Palo Alto, Texas. U.S. General Zachary Taylor beat back the Mexican forces.
1945: U.S. President Harry Truman announced that World War II had ended in Europe.
1996: South Africa adopted a constitution that guaranteed equal rights for black and white people.
