PALMERTON — Have you ever driven the Pa. Turnpike to Philadelphia, gazed at the ridgeline above the Lehigh Tunnel and wondered what that view must be like?
You needn’t wonder. Thanks to the Appalachian Trail running across the ridgeline, (AT) you can see it for yourself. It’s a hike, but it’s worth it.
Coupled with the blue-blazed North Trail, taking the Appalachian Trail forms a nice lollipop loop of about five to six miles, depending on where you park. The Appalachian Trail has parking on the east side of the Lehigh River, just off Route 248 at Mountain Road. You can also take Mountain Road, cross the river and take advantage of a small lot there, or parking is available at the Lehigh Gap Nature Center, where several trails start, and the Woodpecker Trail links with the AT.
There are numerous trails in this region, however this lollipop loop — a mile connector to a loop — is great for a rather quick getaway that won’t eat up your entire day. Granted, there’s plenty to see, so you can spend as much, or as little, time as you’d like on the trail.
The first three miles of this hike are no joke. It’s an ascent of just over 1,100 feet, and while it’s somewhat gradual, it’s a hike. It’s rocky in spots, but nothing too difficult for those experienced with Pa. hiking. Less than a mile into the hike, there’s a shelter with a nearby spring. At about a mile, the AT meets up with the North Trail.
Interestingly, the North Trail was once the route the AT took through the area, offering visitors stunning views north and east. The trail had been diverted due to environmental damage caused by the former zinc processing plant in neaerby Palmerton. Damage has been largely remediated under the federal Superfund law which grants wide-reaching authority to clean releases of hazardous substances that threaten the environment or public health.
Keystone Trails Association is expected to switch the blue blazes to white in the coming weeks. The loop will continue to be maintained, allowing for local hikers interested in taking the loop.
Also interestingly, the North Trail is largely void of good canopy, though some areas have rebounded quicker than others. If you’ve ever hiked out west, especially in areas around Yellowstone National Park, the trail is vaguely reminiscent of such hikes with ankle- to knee-high grasses, dry and dusty trails and even some sagebrush-looking plants here and there.
From the junction at the North Trail, I suggest continuing along the AT. This provides a more gradual incline versus a steeper climb along the counterclockwise route via the North Trail. The AT rises with the ridgeline and offers a few nice glimpses south, where you can see Slatington, Walnutport, and just west, the turnpike.
The forests are gorgeous, too. There are hardwoods, some pines and deer roam the area in bunches.
A little over a mile after the junction, you can catch the North Trail again and start the circuit back. It’s just a short section northward before it turns back to the east and a long section of continuous views commences. It’s a rocky section, with small loose rocks, so caution should be used along the ridgeline. The lack of trees makes for some tremendous views overlooking the Lehigh River and Bowmanstown.
As with most hikes with ascents, the trip down is a quad punisher. The smaller, loose rocks make it a descent that warrants a little extra care.
For more on the Appalachian Trail, visit https://appalachiantrail.org/. The interactive map there is quite helpful.
