Evangelical Community Hospital
LEWISBURG— Evangelical Community Hospital is welcoming Michael Briskey, M.D., an Emergency Medicine physician, to its medical staff.
As an emergency physician, Briskey specializes in rapid recognition and treatment of trauma and acute illness.
Briskey received his Doctor of Medicine from Drexel University College of Medicine, Philadelphia. He completed his residency in Emergency Medicine, serving as chief resident at Crozer-Chester Medical Center in Upland.
Briskey is currently completing his fellowship in the Academy of Wilderness Medicine (FAWM) through the Wilderness Medical Society. As a FAWM fellow, Briskey will be recognized as receiving the highest level of achievement in the field of wilderness medicine. Wilderness medicine concentrates on recognizing, treating and preventing injuries and illnesses that are common in the outdoors.
PennDOT
MONTOURSVILLE — Brittany Weidler has been named PennDOT District 3 Employee of the Quarter for the third quarter of 2022.
Weidler serves as the Work Zone Traffic Control specialist in the district’s Traffic Unit. In this position, she assists in the development of traffic control plans for complex projects, which may require unique traffic control schemes. She is responsible for reviewing and recommending approvals or revisions for all traffic control plans developed for department construction and maintenance projects; plans submitted by applicants for highway occupancy permits and those submitted by contractors at the pre-construction conference as alternate plans to those in the project contracts.
During construction season each year, Weidler conducts on-site work zone traffic control field reviews on most all construction and maintenance projects in the district. She also prepares and conducts training on work zone traffic control and necessary publications, coordinates with Pennsylvania State Police on Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement in the district and various other tasks.
Weidler is a 16-year employee with PennDOT. She lives in Old Lycoming Township with her puppy named Paws. In her spare time, she enjoys snowboarding, golf, bowling, working out, and other outdoor activities.
Susquehanna Community Bank
NORTHUMBERLAND — Susquehanna Community Bank recently announced the addition of a new treasury management services manager at its Northumberland location. Marty Sinopoli joined the team.
Sinopoli, a graduate of the Luzerne County Community College with an associates degree in social sciences, will focus her work in helping businesses clients improving processing business receivables, optimizing payment options, management use of funds all while mitigating risk and maintaining the visibility that they need to be successful.
Sinopoli is CEO of Marty Sinopoli Ministries, on the board of directors for the Shepherds Table, and on the Shamokin Area Alumni Association.
She received the Brown Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce Community Pride award in 2012 and the first National Bank Community Pride Award in 2019. Sinipoli lives in Shamokin, where she is married to her husband Gino and has two daughters, Gianna and Gabrielle.
